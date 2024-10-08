"Shahed’s" attack on Odesa region: high-rise building was on fire in Chornomorsk. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 October 2024, Russian troops were terrorising Odesa region with attack drones for four hours.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the air defence forces destroyed most of the "Shaheds".

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. In Chornomorsk, the attack set fire to apartments on the 4th, 5th and 6th floors. The fire was quickly extinguished by our firefighters. Also in Odesa district, the ceiling and walls of an administrative and production building were damaged and caught fire, and the fire was extinguished over an area of 50 m2. Another drone fell in an open area without detonation," the statement said.

Read more: In addition to "Shaheds", Russians are increasingly using cheap drones of unspecified type - Air Force









As reported, on the night of 6 October 2024, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi. The civilian ship "PARESA" flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis was damaged. The day before, Russia also hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa with ballistic missiles: a Ukrainian was killed and five other foreigners were injured.