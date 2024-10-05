In addition to "Shaheds", Russians are increasingly using cheap drones of unspecified type - Air Force

During attacks on Ukraine, the Russian military, in addition to "shaheds", are increasingly using drones of an unspecified type, which often fall as a result of Ukrainian electronic warfare.

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, acting head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command, told Ukrainian Pravda in a commentary.

According to him, 10 of the 13 drones that were lost on the night of 5 October were most likely of other types. Such drones are identified after they fall to the ground.

In particular, Russians often launch cheap Gerber UAVs. The occupiers produce them in three versions: an electronic reconnaissance drone, a kamikaze, or a decoy.

Watch more: Russia attacks Belarusian town of Kalinkavichi with "Shahed-136" attack UAV. VIDEO

According to Defence Express, this is a drone that has a foam fuselage and is assembled with a rather low production culture, so it can "cease to exist" on its own, i.e. fall.

At the same time, the Air Force reminds us that any enemy air target is just a dot, a marker on air defence monitors, and that it is only possible to find out exactly what was flying and what the payload was by looking at the wreckage on the ground.