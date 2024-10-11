During day, two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were under occupiers’ fire: house and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 11 October, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

For example, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. They were flying over Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. Infrastructure and a private house were damaged.

Read more: One person killed and five wounded as result of hostile shelling in Kupiansk, another man wounded in Shyikivka (updated)

Synelnykove district

The occupiers hit the Synelnykove district with a drone. An outbuilding and the power grid were damaged.

Reportedly, there were no casualties in both districts.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region during day: Private house and infrastructure are damaged