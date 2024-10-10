Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region during day: Private house and infrastructure are damaged

On October 10, Russian troops fired kamikaze drones and heavy artillery at Nikopol and two other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

During the day, the aggressor fired a dozen times at the Nikopol district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities. They used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. The infrastructure was also damaged. No one was killed or injured.

Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, the elimination of the consequences of an enemy attack lasted all day. The owners of the damaged housing were given building materials for temporary repairs.

Most of the residents of the damaged apartment building have already managed to return home. Except for those who lived in the most damaged entrance. An examination will be conducted there. They will determine whether it can be restored.

Lysak thanked the rescuers, doctors, utility workers, police and psychologists. All those who are with the people who suffered because of Russian terror in these difficult moments.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on October 10

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, 2024, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih.

Later it became known that Russian troops had attacked a five-story building in the city. A stairwell was destroyed in one of the entrances. Six people were rescued from the damaged part of the building.