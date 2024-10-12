General Staff confirms attack on oil depot in occupied Rovneky: oil products were stored there for needs of Russian army

Today, on 12 October, a strike was carried out at night on a fuel and lubricants depot near the town of Rovenky in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

As noted, oil and oil products were stored at this base, which were supplied, among other things, for the needs of the Russian army.

"A fire is being detected on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff said.

The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces.

The General Staff also reminds that this oil depot has already been hit by Ukrainian weapons before.

"Combat work to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian invaders continues," the General Staff press centre summarises.

an oil depot is currently on fire in the occupied Rovenky, Luhansk region. As reported, on the evening of 10 May 2024, explosions were heard in the occupied town of Rovenky in the Luhansk region and an oil depot caught fire.