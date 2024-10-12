Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are currently impossible due to desire of both sides to see different dynamics, - former CIA Director Petraeus

Ukrainian leaders are not inclined to give up their territory, while Russia believes it can achieve more on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, former CIA chief David Petraeus said this in an interview with NV.

"Negotiations are currently impossible. There are certain reasons for this. I don't think Russia wants to negotiate right now. And I'm pretty sure Ukraine doesn't want to negotiate either. I think each side would like to see a different dynamic," the former CIA chief said.

At the same time, Petraeus added that the Russians have "three, four or even more" people than Ukraine, which they can rely on.

To recap, the newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently said that only Ukraine can determine what terms of peace talks are acceptable and how to engage in contacts with Russia.

