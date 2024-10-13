Umerov after talks with European partners: more weapons for our defenders

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov met with his counterparts from France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany this week. The parties discussed a number of issues, including strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, increasing arms production and using frozen Russian assets.

The head of the defence ministry said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I returned to Ukraine with concrete results after meetings with my colleagues - the defence ministers of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany. I worked as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We held productive meetings, have strong support and agreements that bring our victory closer. All four countries confirmed that investments in the Ukrainian defence industry will continue to grow," Umerov said.

According to the minister, the meetings discussed specific steps to increase arms production, both in Ukraine and through joint ventures with our European partners. Umerov noted that this will make it possible to produce equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Defence Forces within a fundamentally new format of cooperation.

"There will be more weapons for our defenders. The UK will supply AS-90 artillery systems, long-range weapons and robotic systems that will significantly enhance our capabilities on the battlefield," the Defence Minister said.

Another issue Umerov discussed with his European counterparts was the use of frozen Russian assets. He noted that the frozen Russian assets will be used to finance our defence needs.

In addition, Umerov said that he had personally seen the training of a Ukrainian brigade in France. The minister stressed that France not only trains but also supplies our units with modern weapons.

"During my meeting with President Macron, I proposed an exchange of experience in the field of drones. Ukraine is ready to help set up a training centre in France to train UAV operators," the minister said.

Finally, he thanked the governments and people of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.