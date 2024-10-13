Three people killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

On 13 October, 3 people were killed as a result of the occupiers' attacks on settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

A 78-year-old pensioner sustained life-threatening injuries from an artillery attack in Chasiv Yar, and a 66-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. A short time later, the Russian army struck the private sector with Smerch MLRS. A 55-year-old local woman was killed.

Also, a 75-year-old resident of Vyshneve village in Pokrovsk district was mortally wounded as a result of shelling.

In addition, the occupiers injured a 55-year-old civilian in the town of Lyman, allegedly using Smerch MLRS. Another 69-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling by the army of the aggressor state in Pokrovsk.