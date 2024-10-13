No meeting in Ramstein format with participation of leaders of countries in near future - media

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence in the Ramstein format with the participation of the leaders of the countries will not take place in the near future.

This was reported by the German TV channel ZDF, Censor.NET reports.

The article says that US President Joe Biden plans to arrive in Germany on 17 October for a visit that was previously postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

However, the programme of the White House visit will be shortened and will last only one day - 18 October. Biden wants to meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Read more: Biden postpones visit to Germany - White House

The TV channel notes that this means that there will be no meeting in the Ramstein format in the near future.

However, there is currently no confirmation of this information from other sources.

In addition, the TV channel reported that Scholz announced a new package of military aid from Germany, which was to be announced at the Ramstein meeting on 12 October, at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, 11 October.

ZDF journalist Elmar Tevessen adds that further decisions in the Ramstein format are likely to be made only after the results of the US presidential election.

To recap, the day before, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new Hurricane Milton. Later, the press service of the German airbase reported that the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, which was scheduled for 12 October, had been postponed.