Meeting in "Ramstein" format is postponed - press service of airbase

The meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which was scheduled for October 12, was postponed.

This was reported to the public by the press service of the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Censor.NET reports.

"As announced by the White House, President Biden has postponed his trip to Germany and the Ramstein Summit to oversee preparations for and response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to Hurricane Helen in the southeastern United States. The October 12, 2024 event has been rescheduled Announcements regarding future meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be made later," they said.

A new date will be announced later.

It will be recalled that the day before US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of a new hurricane Milton.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also canceled a visit to Germany during which he was supposed to take part in a meeting of the Ramstein contact group.

