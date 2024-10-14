Enemy advances in Tsukuryne and Zolota Nyva and near 6 settlements of Donetsk region - DeepState

As of the morning of 14 October, the enemy advanced near a number of settlements in Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Vuhledar, Olhivka, Kremiane, Tsukuryne and Zolota Nyva," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops were advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region and in Kursk region.