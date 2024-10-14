NATO launches annual nuclear deterrence training exercise Steadfast Noon

On Monday, October 14, NATO launched its annual two-week nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon", involving more than 60 aircraft. They are conducting training flights over Western Europe.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the North Atlantic Alliance.

It is noted that about 2000 military personnel from 8 air bases of 13 NATO member states are taking part in the exercises.

"Nuclear deterrence is a cornerstone of Allied security. Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent, which sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all its members of the Alliance," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

The purpose of the exercise is to test the effectiveness and readiness of NATO's nuclear deterrent.

"Steadfast Noon involves a variety of aircraft types, including nuclear-capable but non-combatant fighter jets, bombers, escort fighters, refueling aircraft and reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft," the statement said.

The main flights will take place over Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace over Denmark, the United Kingdom and the North Sea.

In particular, this year, for the first time, Dutch F-35A fighters will join the exercise.

The NATO Washington Summit Declaration clearly states that "the fundamental purpose of NATO's nuclear capabilities is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression," and states that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance," NATO added.