Kremlin on NATO nuclear exercises: It leads to "escalation of tensions"

The Kremlin has commented on NATO's Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"In the context of a hot war being waged within the framework of the Ukrainian conflict, such exercises lead to nothing but further escalation of tensions," he said.

At the same time, Putin's spokesman said that contacts on reducing the potential of nuclear powers are necessary, but they should be linked to other security issues.

"In the context of the war being waged against Russia with indirect and even direct involvement of nuclear powers such as the United States, Britain, France, it is absolutely impossible to talk about this without linking the topic to all other aspects of security," Peskov added.

Earlier it was reported that NATO has launched the annual Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise.