In RF, Ukrainian journalist Sokolova is sentenced in absentia to 8 years in prison

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow sentenced Ukrainian TV presenter and journalist Yanina Sokolova to eight years in prison in absentia.

This is reported by Mediaphone with reference to the Moscow Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the journalist was tried under the article on "inciting ethnic hatred", there were two episodes in the case.

What were the accusations made by Russia?

The first concerned Sokolova's interview with the program "Greater Lviv Speaks" on the Ukrainian TV channel NTA in the summer of 2022. The Russian prosecutor said in court that the journalist "justified violent actions against Russians" in her speech.

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded that a case be opened against Sokolova.

At the time, Russian pro-war telegram channels published a fragment of the program "Great Lviv Speaks" from July 30, where Sokolova said that Russians fighting in Ukraine should not be taken prisoner.

The second episode concerned the program on the YouTube channel Evening with Yana Sokolova, which aired on December 10, 2022.

According to the Russian investigation, the journalist made a public statement that "generates contempt" and "justifies violence" against Russians. The video, which was titled "Missile strike on Moscow. Dog bombs. Putin's Doppelganger" is currently unavailable.

