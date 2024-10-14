Russians fired 16 times in Sumy region, 28 explosions recorded
On October 14, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 28 explosions were recorded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.
In particular, they came under fire:
- Yunakivka community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (5 explosions).
- Hlukhiv community: launches of GABs (5 explosions).
- Shalyhyne community: launches of GABs were recorded (3 explosions).
- Myropillia community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (5 explosions).
- Esman community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (1 explosion).
- Velyka Pysarivka community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).
- Khotyn community: the enemy fired from self-propelled artillery systems (3 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).
