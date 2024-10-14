Consequences of hostile attacks in Sumy region: Russians shelled 18 settlements. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers made 76 attacks in 18 localities

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

"The shelling damaged 26 private houses, 1 apartment building, 10 outbuildings, 3 garages and 2 cars," the statement said.

As previously reported, on 13 October 2024, at about 4.00 am, Russian troops carried out air strikes on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, using KABs. The strike damaged up to 20 residential buildings, windows and balcony cladding in a five-storey apartment building, 10 outbuildings, 3 garages, 2 cars, etc.

"Preliminarily, no people were injured," the RMA said. The attack also left 72 subscribers without gas supply and 2,863 without electricity.

