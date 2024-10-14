Russian troops shell 3 districts of Donetsk region: two civilians are killed, there are wounded and damages. PHOTO

Yesterday, 13 October 2024, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove community, Kurakhove, Trudove, Dachne, Hirnyk and Veselyi Hai were shelled. In Shevchenko village of Dobropillia community, 3 warehouses, 2 buses and 3 cars were damaged. In Pokrovsk, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged. In the Hrodivka community, 10 houses were damaged in Malynivka and 7 in Miroliubivka.

Kramatorsk district

A man was wounded in Lyman. In Kramatorsk, Russians launched an air strike on an industrial area.

Bakhmut district

According to the RMA, 2 houses were damaged in Siversk. In Chasiv Yar community, 2 people died and 1 was injured, 12 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.

