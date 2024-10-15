Russian troops strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: one killed, 11 wounded

On the night of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Before the air raid alarm, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. We are investigating... You have heard everything," he wrote.

In turn, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitalii Kim, said that there were victims of the enemy strike.

"Currently, we know about 11 victims, some of them are seriously injured. Unfortunately, there is one dead..." he said.

No more official information on the night shelling of Mykolaiv is available at this time.

The air force reported high-speed targets on Mykolaiv.

As a reminder, on October 10, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an alarm. Russian troops fired missiles from the occupied Crimea, two people were injured.