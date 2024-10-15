Russian strike on Mykolaiv: one woman is killed, there are 16 wounded, damage to infrastructure facility and civilian infrastructure

On the night of October 15, 2024, three Shahed-136/131 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the Mykolaiv region.

This was announced in a telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

A blow to Mykolaiv

According to the RMA, at night, on October 15, around 02:30, the enemy attacked the city, using S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out, and firefighting efforts are underway. The shelling killed a woman and injured 16 people, three of whom received outpatient care.

Strikes on Mykolaiv region

Kim also notes that yesterday, October 14, at 10:50 a.m., the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, on October 14, at 11:30, the enemy fired artillery at the village of Lymany in the Halytsynivka community. As a result, a private house, an outbuilding and agricultural machinery were damaged. There were no casualties.

