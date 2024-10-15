Russians fired ballistic missiles towards Odesa region
Russian occupiers fired ballistic missiles towards Odesa region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned about the threat of ballistic missiles from the south, as well as the movement of a high-speed target to Odesa region.
As a reminder, on October 14, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region, killing 1 person and injuring 8.
