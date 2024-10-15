West is tired of supporting Ukraine and increasingly hopes for settlement of conflict, - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Western countries are increasingly tired of supporting Ukraine and are increasingly hoping for a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war in one form or another.

This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Censor.NET reports citing the Financial Times.

According to the publication, some Western officials have begun to privately discuss ways to achieve a ceasefire, despite the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's troops have occupied about a fifth of Ukraine's territory.

"It is real. And more and more," Valtonen said of Western fatigue with the Russian-Ukrainian war.

She noted that the conflict in the Middle East is diverting attention and resources from the war in Ukraine, and in particular, this topic dominated the discussions at the recent UN General Assembly meeting.

"These two conflicts are, of course, very much connected, but it is important for us, Europeans, to realize that if we allow Russia to win in Ukraine, we will, in fact, undermine the credibility of our deterrence," emphasized Valtonen.

The diplomat called on her colleagues from Western countries to redouble their efforts to help Kyiv.

"There is support for Ukraine, but is it sufficient? That is the question. Many (countries - ed.) would like to think that, especially given the expectation of war in the Middle East, it would be great if we could find a solution to the war that Russia is waging," Valtonen said.

The Finnish foreign minister said that Western countries should also strengthen sanctions that should harm the Russian economy, in particular the Russian "shadow fleet."