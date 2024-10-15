Ukraine’s power system enters winter with highest possible level of readiness, - Halushchenko

In a challenging environment, Ukraine managed to make every effort to prepare its power system for winter. The planned repairs at Ukrainian power plants were completed on time.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko in a commentary to The New York Times, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

As the NYT reminds, during an interview, the former head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, claimed that the dispute with the Ministry of Energy concerned the strategy for ensuring the security of energy supply. The former official advocated that Ukraine should build dozens of small private power plants across the country to make the energy system less vulnerable to Russian terrorist attacks.

However, Kudrytskyi's position allegedly contradicted that of Halushchenko, who supported the idea of centralising state-owned companies.

Read more: U.S. has provided Ukraine with materials to protect energy facilities

"When the Ukrainian government adopted a plan to decentralise the energy system in mid-July, experts and diplomats said it was too late to significantly increase energy supply ahead of winter," the newspaper added.

Galushchenko, in written replies to the NYT, denied rumours that he had allegedly insisted on Kudrytskyi's dismissal. In particular, he added that he has no influence on Ukrenergo's supervisory board.

According to the minister, it is also untrue that the infighting has undermined Ukraine's energy policy. He noted that the planned repairs at the power plants were "completed on time" and that Ukraine's energy system is entering the winter season "with the highest possible level of readiness".

Earlier, Galushchenko also said that Ukraine is able to get through the winter without blackouts.