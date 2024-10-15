Government allows disposal of ammunition directly at demining sites

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the disposal of ammunition and explosive devices using special mobile complexes at demining sites. This will make it possible to obtain recycled products that can be used for the needs of the Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Today we have significantly improved the procedure for the disposal of ammunition. The amendments introduce a legal mechanism for the processing of dangerous and unusable ammunition directly at the demining sites," Defense Minister Umerov said.

Umierov said that the recycling will be carried out by military units designated by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the Ministry of Defense, ammunition and explosives will be disposed of, in particular, by burning, ultrasonic grinding, melting and burning explosives from ammunition cases. This, in turn, will make it possible to obtain recycling products that can be used for the needs of the Defense Forces.

"According to rough estimates, up to 20% of shells and other ammunition do not work in the combat zone. Approximately one-fifth of the country's territory needs to be cleared of unexploded ordnance," the defense ministry added.