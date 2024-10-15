Border guards detain car with three draft dodgers from Kyiv region who were trying to get to Romania

Operational officers of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment, together with representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, prevented an attempt to illegally cross the state border by a group of people at the Porubne department.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

What was the scheme?

The main organizer of the scheme, a local resident, together with his assistant, agreed with three residents of the Kyiv region that they would take them to the state border and indicate the further route to Romania, bypassing checkpoints, in exchange for a monetary reward of 8 thousand euros from each.

At a certain time, a group of men in a car moved towards the state border, but border guards stopped the car and detained the offenders.

What punishment will the offenders face?

The organizer of the illegal scheme and his assistant were registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As for the rest of the detainees, materials on administrative offenses were drawn up.