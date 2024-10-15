US politicians from the Democratic and Republican parties are putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lower the mobilization age.

This was reported by the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Serhii Leshchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"If this information has risen to the top, I can confirm it: American politicians from both parties are putting pressure on President Zelenskyy on the question of why those aged 18 to 25 are not being mobilized in Ukraine.

The argument of our partners is that when the US was at war in Vietnam, people were drafted from the age of 19. Therefore, the Americans are hinting that Western weapons alone are not enough, mobilization from the age of 18 is necessary," Leshchenko wrote.

According to him, Zelenskyy does not agree to such conditions.

"President Zelenskyi did not give in and continues to persuade politicians from both parties to give weapons without changing the draft age," the advisor to the head of the OP said.