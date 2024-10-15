Official investigation has been initiated into appeal of Asgard unit fighters regarding threats from advisor to commander of Ground Forces Dmitriev - Pavliuk

The Commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, initiated an internal investigation by the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the appeal of servicemen of one of the units of the Ground Forces - the Asgard group.

According to Censor.NET, Pavliuk posted this on his Facebook page.

"In order to establish the real facts and circumstances, to provide a proper legal assessment of the events reported by the Asgard group on its own social media resources, I initiated an internal investigation by the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to Pavliuk, the conclusions and decisions will be public.

"I would like to inform all parties that justice will be ensured in full compliance with the current legislation," the lieutenant general added.

Earlier, members of the Asgard military group of the Ochi unit reported threats and humiliation from Oleksandr Dmitriev (Tykhokhod), who introduced himself as an advisor to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk. In turn, in his comments to the post about the military's statement, Dmitriev denied the accusations. He said that "this provocation has long been predicted."