Soldiers of "Asgard" unit said that Dmitriev, adviser to commander of Land Forces, threatened to "break military through knee." AFU responded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Soldiers of the "Asgard" military group of the "Ochi" unit reported threats and humiliation from Oleksandr Dmitriev (Tykhokhod), who introduced himself as an adviser to the commander of the Land Forces of AFU, Oleksandr Pavliuk.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters announced this on Facebook.

Threats and humiliation

The military released a recording of Aleksandr Dmitriev allegedly speaking.

In 2023, "ArmyInform" called him its specialized expert in the issue of supplying troops with UAVs and noted that he was an adviser to the Minister of Defence and Commander of the Land Forces of AFU Oleksandr Pavliuk.

According to the soldiers, Dmitriev threatened to "break the military through the knee" and humiliated their dignity.

"In addition to the external enemy, unfortunately, we have an internal one. We consider an internal enemy to be someone who deliberately delays victory and harms the defence forces. Aleksandr Dmitriev, nicknamed "Tikhokhod".

A civilian who allows himself to interfere in the work of our unit. Namely, to give orders to the military, threaten to "break the military through the knee", and humiliate their dignity. It seems that the experience of Kolia 'Katletha' (Mykola Tyshchenko) does not teach them anything," the unit noted.

"This so-called 'Reshala' and his civilian friend Zhuk illegally and unauthorisedly entered the territory of a restricted military facility... Without the appropriate authority, Tikhokhod began to set tasks and give instructions on the movement of the unit's personnel, claiming to be authorised by the Land Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the soldiers said.

They added that they respect and trust the higher command. Therefore, they ask them to intervene in the situation, and demand a public apology from Aleksandr Dmitriev.

How does Dmitriev react?

In his comments to the post about the military's statement, Dmitriev denied the accusations. He said that "this provocation has long been predicted".

In addition, Dmitriev told journalists that "there were no orders, of course, and there could not be any".

According to him, there will be an investigation, and "official sources" will comment on the situation. He added that the soldiers were supposed to go on a combat mission on 14 October.

Reaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Monday, 14 October, the Ukrainian Army said the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

"The circumstances of the case, arguments and evidence of both sides of the conflict will be clarified. The actions of the parties to the conflict will be given a legal assessment. Information on the decisions made as a result of the internal investigation will be made public," the statement said.

For the duration of the inspection, citizens are asked to "refrain from making an independent emotional assessment of the situation, which may be incorrect due to the lack of full information and contradictions in the available information".

