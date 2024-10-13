Defense Forces destroyed 8460 Russian invaders and 1662 units of enemy equipment and weapons over week, - Pavliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from 6 to 13 October, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 8,460 Russian invaders and destroyed 1,662 pieces of Russian equipment and weapons.

This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pavliuk noted that Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment. Among the destroyed items this week:

52 tanks;

197 armoured combat vehicles;

318 artillery systems;

15 MLRS;

8 air defence systems;

578 units of motor vehicles;

72 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy aircraft and a helicopter.

During this time, at least six missiles and 414 operational and tactical drones used by the Russian occupation army were also destroyed.

