Former SSU official Naumov sentenced in Serbia to one year in prison for money laundering again

In Serbia, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, Andrii Naumov, was re-sentenced to one year in prison for money laundering.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

As noted, Naumov was also ordered to pay a fine of 200,000 dinars (1,700 euros).

The Higher Court in Niš also sentenced Naumov to five years of expulsion from Serbia, with the condition that the time served will not be counted towards the above sentence.

The court's decision must be confirmed by the Court of Appeal to be final.

On 26 August 2024, at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation, Interpol put Andrii Naumov, former head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department, on the international wanted list.

The case of Naumov

In January 2024, former general and former head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andrii Naumov, who was sentenced to a year in prison for money laundering in Serbia, was released.

The court clarified that Naumov was released from a Serbian prison in early December 2023. However, his documents were seized from him and he was banned from leaving the country due to the appeal against his sentence.

There are two criminal proceedings against Naumov in Ukraine. One concerns the simultaneous receipt of salaries at the SSU and at the state-owned enterprise where Naumov worked before joining the special service. The other relates to the period when he was in charge of the Centre for Organisational, Technical, and Information Support of the Exclusion Zone Management. According to the investigation, Naumov entered into a deliberately unfavourable contract with a fictitious company and unjustifiably accrued bonuses.

From the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2021, Naumov headed the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security under Ivan Bakanov. In October 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted Naumov to the rank of brigadier general, but stripped him of it at the start of the full-scale invasion, calling the former SSU official a "traitor".

Naumov left Ukraine on the eve of Russia's invasion, and in the summer of 2022, he was detained in Serbia with undeclared cash - about 600,000 euros and $120,000.