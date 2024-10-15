Russians kill man in Hlushkivka village in Kharkiv region
On October 15, at about 4:30 p.m., the Russian army fired on the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
A 73-year-old man was killed in the shelling.
Private households in the village were also damaged.
As previously reported, measures to evacuate civilians are being intensified in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk, and families with children have been forcibly evacuated in the Borova territorial community of the Izium district.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password