Russians kill man in Hlushkivka village in Kharkiv region

On October 15, at about 4:30 p.m., the Russian army fired on the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A 73-year-old man was killed in the shelling.

Private households in the village were also damaged.

As previously reported, measures to evacuate civilians are being intensified in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk, and families with children have been forcibly evacuated in the Borova territorial community of the Izium district.

Read more: Situation in Zaporizhzhia direction is quite dynamic, but occupiers have no success - Southern Defense Forces