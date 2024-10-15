ENG
Michel invites Zelenskyy to European Council summit to present "Victory Plan"

European Council President Charles Michel invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a meeting of the European Council on October 17.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I have invited President Zelensky to the European Council summit on Thursday, October 17, to summarize the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine and present my plan for victory," Michel wrote on his page on the social network X.

