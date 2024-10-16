Ruscists shelled 2 districts of Kharkiv region: man was killed

Yesterday, on October 15, 2024, Russian troops fired on Kupyansk and Kharkiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, yesterday at about 09:15 pm, a GAB strike was recorded in the Kharkiv district, near Kharkiv. There was no damage or casualties.

Read more: Russians kill man in Hlushkivka village in Kharkiv region

Shelling of Kupyansk district

03:30 pm Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kruhliakivka village. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of the shelling by the GAB. A 67-year-old man died .

. 03:00 pm Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. An attack from an FPV drone. A car was damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of October 15, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.