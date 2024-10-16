ENG
In Volyn, scheme to evade mobilization for $9,000 was exposed: searches were conducted in MSEC, MMC, and TCRSS. PHOTOS

Two residents of Lutsk were served a notice of suspicion of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization. As part of the investigation, more than 20 searches were conducted in hospitals, medical and social expert commissions (MSECs), military medical commissions (MMCs) and district and city MCCs, and TCRSS.

This was reported by the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, these individuals, for their own enrichment, developed a criminal mechanism for obtaining illegal benefits from persons liable for military service for the production of documents based on which they could avoid mobilization.

It was established that the accomplices found a man willing to leave the country during the war and promised to influence doctors and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center to create a fictitious medical history and further provide the "client" with a deferral from conscription during mobilization.

They estimated their services at over USD 9 thousand. Law enforcement officers documented the criminal activity of these individuals.

It is noted that during more than 20 authorized searches in the suspects' homes, offices of healthcare facilities, MSEC, MMC, district and city TCRSSs, 40 thousand US dollars, 7 thousand euros, mobile terminals, computer equipment, documents, and other material evidence were found and seized.

The suspects have now been chosen as a measure of restraint. In addition, the involvement of other persons in the scheme is being checked.

