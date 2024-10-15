HACCU considers case of "servant of people" Marchenko, prices for draft dodgers amounted to USD 6-6.5 thousand - AntAC

The High Anti-Corruption Court is hearing the case of People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People party Liudmyla Marchenko, who threw money over the fence when NABU detectives came to her house.

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, the judges examined a video shot by a hidden camera in the office of the Ukrainian-Turkish Charitable Foundation in Ternopil. According to the investigation, it was through this foundation, whose founder is Deputy Marchenko, who organized the smuggling of men abroad under the guise of volunteers.

"The video shows how Kolesnik's assistant, while in the foundation's office, provides advice on the documents that must be submitted for traveling abroad. During one of the conversations, she notes that "the situation at the border has changed, so the price is 6-6.5 thousand dollars." She also adds that a person is entered into the database as a volunteer and may not return," the AntAC reports.

The prosecutor's office notes that the price of services was different for different people. It depended on whom the person applied to the fund. In particular, some people said that they were "from Liudmyla". The prosecutor is convinced that this is People's Deputy Liudmyla Marchenko.

The AntAC reminds that Marchenko previously explained that she threw the money over the fence because she was in a state of shock and did not really realize what was happening. She said she had some health problems and was taking medicine. Therefore, it could also have affected her behavior under stress.

Read more: Head of ACU Kyrylenko explained that his family earned $300,000 selling raspberries - Anti-Corruption Center

The case of "servant of the people" Liudmyla Marchenko

On October 31, 2023, the NABU and the SAPO completed the investigation into the suspicion of the current People's Deputy Liudmyla Marchenko and her assistant in the abuse of influence. The actions of the People's Deputy and her assistant were classified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the deputy, together with her assistant, promised a citizen in exchange for a monetary reward to ensure that the authorized persons of the regional military administration made a decision to allow him to travel outside Ukraine, as well as to enter the relevant information into the Shliakh Information System.