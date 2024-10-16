Russians attacked Nikopol district about 15 times during day: House, infrastructure and power lines damaged
During the day on 16 October, the occupiers carried out a dozen and a half attacks on the Nikopol district. They attacked with kamikaze drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and fired from artillery.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrovka, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under enemy fire.
As a result of the Russian attacks, infrastructure, a private house, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.
It is reported that there were no deaths or injuries.
As reported earlier, on 15 October, a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password