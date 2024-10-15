Pregnant woman and 4-year-old boy injured as result of Russian shelling of Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 15 October, a woman and a child were injured in Russian shelling in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

"A pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy were injured in Nikopol district. Both victims are hospitalised in moderate condition. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on the Marhanets community," said Lysak.

The Russians also shelled Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery.

"There is destruction. The infrastructure and the enterprise are damaged. Six private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 4 more were smashed. Three outbuildings, an excavator, a gas pipeline, and power lines were also damaged," said Lysak.