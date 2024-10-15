ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10432 visitors online
News Photo
1 073 1

Pregnant woman and 4-year-old boy injured as result of Russian shelling of Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 15 October, a woman and a child were injured in Russian shelling in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

"A pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy were injured in Nikopol district. Both victims are hospitalised in moderate condition. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on the Marhanets community," said Lysak.

Наслідки російських обстрілів Нікопольщини 15 жовтня

The Russians also shelled Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrovka communities. The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery.

Read more: Russian strike on Mykolaiv: number of wounded rises to 23

Пошкоджений російським обстрілом будинок

"There is destruction. The infrastructure and the enterprise are damaged. Six private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 4 more were smashed. Three outbuildings, an excavator, a gas pipeline, and power lines were also damaged," said Lysak.

Місце куди влучив російський снаряд

Author: 

shoot out (13484) Nikopol (722)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 