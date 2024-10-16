Russian GAB hits residential building in Sumy region

On October 16, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 80 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Sumy RMA.

The following areas were shelled, in particular:

Yunakivka community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv community: the launch of GAB (1 explosion) was recorded.

Shalyhyne community: there were launches of GAB (5 explosions), mortar shelling (10 explosions), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), and the drop of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion). One private house was damaged as a result of the GAB attack.

Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with artillery (14 explosions), mortars (2 explosions), FPV drones (11 explosions).

Khotyn community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), mortar shelling (6 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: an FPV drone strike (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions) were recorded.

Myropillia community: 4 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling from cannon artillery (4 explosions).

Svesa community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (2 explosions).

Esman community: there was a launch of GABs (2 explosions), an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), and shelling from cannon artillery (1 explosion).

