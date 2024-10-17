At night and in morning, enemy attacked community in Sumy region, fire broke out in residential building

At night and early morning on October 17, the enemy attacked the Znob-Novhorod community in Sumy region with FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the apartments of the residents of a two-storey building, and a car caught fire.

"While people were being helped, the Russians carried out repeated strikes, directing FPV drones at emergency vehicles: an ambulance and a fire truck," the RMA emphasized.

They also noted that the equipment was damaged, but despite this, the people were rescued.

