Countries of Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine - US State Department

The USA is confident in the continuation of the support provided to Ukraine not only by countries in Europe but also beyond its borders.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing.

"Each country has to make its own decisions, based on its capabilities, based on its budgets, about what it can do.

We are pleased with the coalition of more than 50 countries [in the Rammstein format] that we have united to support Ukraine," Miller replied.

There are also a number of countries not only in Europe, but also outside its borders, which have contributed to the defense of Ukraine, and the United States is confident in the continuation of this support, the spokesman noted.

Also remind, the day before the USA announced the provision of a new package of security assistance to Ukraine for 425 million dollars.

