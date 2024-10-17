There is almost no way out of "protracted" war, it is shifting to positional phase - Zaluzhnyi

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi has warned that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is moving to a "positional" phase.

He said this in a speech at Chatham House on October 17, Kyiv Independent quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

The former chief of staff reiterated that back in 2023, the West did not provide Kyiv with enough weapons, which is why Ukraine was unable to achieve "significant success in defeating Russia" during the counteroffensive.

"As a result, we are in a phase of protracted war. In my personal opinion, the way out of this protracted war seems... almost impossible," Zaluzhnyi said.

The former Commander-in-Chief described this stage as "static and exhausting combat operations" that will allow Russia to restore its military potential.

In November 2023, The Economist published an interview with Zaluzhnyi and a column by the general in which he characterized the state of the war as a "stalemate."

Earlier, Politico wrote that former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi was against the Ukrainian Defense Forces' offensive in the Kursk region when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first spoke about it.