Combat zone is expanding in Kupiansk direction, - Syniehubov

The area of active hostilities is expanding in the Kupiansk direction, and residents are advised to evacuate.

This was the answer to journalists when asked whether there were any lost settlements in the Kupiansk direction, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There was information that Russian troops were entering a certain settlement, for example, Hlushkivka. However, the next day the enemy was completely destroyed there. So we can definitely state that the area of active hostilities is expanding. We have submitted the relevant documents to change the status of several settlements, including Kupiansk, from a zone of possible hostilities to a zone of active hostilities. We are currently waiting for the decision of the relevant ministries," said Syniehubov.

He clarified that the RMA had submitted such a request last week. This decision is expected "in the near future". The status of a war zone will mean that providers of social, administrative, banking and other services will be evacuated from these areas.

"This is a signal for people to leave," said Syniehubov.

According to him, there are no children left in Kupiansk, while there are 36 in Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities.