Zelenskyy denies that Ukraine is preparing to restore nuclear potential

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not going to restore its nuclear potential.

The head of state said this at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Censor.NET reports.

"We have never said that we are preparing to create nuclear weapons. I said that when the Budapest Memorandum was signed, it was stated that Ukraine was giving up nuclear weapons and that Ukraine would receive guarantees of security, territorial integrity and sovereignty from these signatory countries (at that time including Russia, China, and the United States). This means that we gave up nuclear weapons. And these people. Who were partners at that time, had to provide us with security guarantees," the President emphasized.

NATO Secretary General Rutte added that the media should not distort the facts. According to him, Ukraine should be in NATO, and the partners will do everything necessary to win.

Earlier, during a conversation with former U.S. President Donald Trump, he said that Ukraine needs either NATO membership or nuclear weapons to ensure its security.

