Australian Government announces provision of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The Australian government has announced the transfer of 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine with a total value of about AUD245 million ($164 million).

"This announcement brings the total value of Australia's military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to more than $1.3 billion and total support to more than $1.5 billion," the Australian government website reports.

Australian Defense Minister Pat Conroy will attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels and confirm the news directly to his Ukrainian counterpart, the statement said.

"As we face a challenging geostrategic environment, it is important that we continue to work together with our partners around the world to deter aggression and coercion and to protect the global rules-based order," the minister said.

As a reminder, in January 2022, it was announced that Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks would be replaced by M1A2 tanks.

Earlier, the media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could receive decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia.

At the end of July 2024, Australia "decommissioned" the last M1A1 Abrams tank in service with its army.