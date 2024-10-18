No consensus among NATO members on inviting Ukraine - White House

The White House said that there is no common position among NATO member states on inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance.

According to Censor.NET, citing the White House website, a senior US presidential administration official said this at a briefing on Biden's planned visit to Germany.

"There is an ongoing discussion among NATO members about an invitation. There is currently no consensus to offer Ukraine an invitation. But, as you know, at the NATO summit just a couple of months ago - in July, in mid-July - all 32 Allies confirmed that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to NATO membership. So, the question is the tactics of how to encourage this path and how to reach a consensus on the next steps," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to be invited to NATO in coming months: full membership is not yet on agenda

The administration official added that "President Biden wants Ukraine to win, and we will ensure that this effort is properly resourced."

"That's why the president called for a meeting at the level of the leaders of the defence contact group with Ukraine, or the so-called Ramstein summit - and that meeting will take place in the near future - to elicit the same urgency and input from some of our allies and partners so that we can continue to do this," he said.

He also said that "there is an active conversation about various elements" of Ukraine's Victory Plan. In particular, he mentioned work on the issue of mineral resources, but did not elaborate.

Read more: Ukraine will undoubtedly become member of NATO, but during war it is difficult to implement it - Prime Minister of Belgium de Croo