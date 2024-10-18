Fighters of the 79th separate Tavria Assault Brigade in the Kurakhove direction captured an Egyptian who went to Russia to get a higher education and received a summons to the front.

This was announced by the representative of the press service of the 79th SAB, Orest Drymalovskyi, on the air of the telethon.

He commented on the information that the Russians were allegedly ordered to blow themselves up with grenades in order not to be captured by the Ukrainians.

Drymalovsky noted that the soldiers of the 79th brigade repeatedly recorded how Russian attack aircraft "lost motivation" to continue the offensive and blew themselves up with grenades or committed suicide with automatic weapons.

As the spokesman of the brigade said, an Egyptian was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who came to Russia to get a higher education in the field of IT technologies, but after receiving a Russian passport, he received a summons to war within a month.

Literally in a few days, the Egyptian occupier was spotted in the defense lane of the 79th brigade - he went on an assault and was captured.

"Such an interesting character, knows four languages, polyglot. He will live," Drymalovsky said.

Also, the spokesman of the 79th SAB said that another prisoner is a typical representative of the Russian army - a former prisoner who went to war against Ukraine for 200,000 rubles.

