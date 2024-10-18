About 11,000 North Korean troops will be ready to fight against Ukraine from November - Budanov

Almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently undergoing training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for hostilities as early as November 1.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kyrylo Budanov, in a comment on The War Zone, Censor.NET reports.

"They will be ready (to fight in Ukraine, - ed.) on November 1," he said.

According to Budanov, during hostilities, North Korean soldiers will use Russian equipment and ammunition.

The first 2,600 North Korean troops will be sent to the Kursk region. It is not yet known where the rest of the 11,000 people undergoing training in the Russian Federation will go, says the head of the DIU.

"We don't have a complete picture now," Budanov added.

What preceded?

\On October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing ten thousand North Korean soldiers for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of October, the Minister of Defense of South Korea, Kim Yong-Hyun, said that the DPRK could send its troops to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, said that the information about the alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK by Russia to be sent to the front in Ukraine is not true.

On October 15, the mass media reported that the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion" based on the 11th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the occupation army of the Russian Federation. It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.