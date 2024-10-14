New mural with head of DIU Budanov appears in Kyiv. PHOTO

A new mural dedicated to intelligence officers has appeared in Kyiv's Podil district. It depicts the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

This is reported by the press service of the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

The mural was created by sisters Nicole and Michelle Feldman. The works of the artists, winners of international art awards, are decorated in many buildings in different cities.

The idea of the mural is to depict the feat of the DIU's fighters, who take risks and always move forward, the press service said.

The authors said that they decided to create this work as a tribute to Ukrainian intelligence officers: those who are fighting for Ukrainian independence today and those who returned from the battlefield dead.

As the artists explained, the torn petals on some daisies symbolise the losses of our army, but the Ukrainian field still remains alive and vital.

"We recharge our batteries from the field where we grew up. Even if there is a storm and hail, we will still grow here, because there are people who are not afraid to look beyond the horizon," said Michelle Feldman.

The newly created mural is located on the wall of a building at 6 Vvedenska Street.

