Budanov awarded SOF fighters who liberated Vovchansk aggregate plant: There has never been such operation in our history. PHOTOS

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov honored SOF fighters who participated in the liberation of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant with DIU awards.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Budanov awarded the soldiers of the Stugna, Paragon, Junger and RDC units, who performed tasks as part of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, with medals "For Military Merit".

Addressing the soldiers who took part in the operation at the aggregate plant, the DIU chief said that such operations had never been seen in our history.

"The courage and heroism you displayed in this task deserve the highest praise. There have been no similar operations in our history," said the Ukrainian intelligence chief.

On 24 September, DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and eliminated the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise.

Read more: Russian troops’ offensive has been delayed, main pressure will be over in month and half to two months - Budanov