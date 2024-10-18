Canada provides Ukraine with new aid package worth $47 million: small arms, ammunition and protective equipment

Canada is planning to provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 64.8 million Canadian dollars (47 million US dollars), which will include small arms, ammunition and protective equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

The aid package, which also includes money for training Ukrainian troops, is part of of the 500 million Canadian dollars in military funding promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July.

"The military assistance announced today provides Ukraine with the critical resources they need to defend themselves against Russian aggression. Canada will continue to do everything we can to help them win," Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said.

As a reminder, Canada has provided Ukraine with almost $300 million in additional soft loans.

