Ukraine’s partners sometimes have questions about mobilization of men from age of 18 - Umerov

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Western partners sometimes discuss the question of why Ukraine does not mobilize citizens aged 18 to 25. However, there was no pressure to lower the mobilization age.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the allies are trying to understand why Ukraine does not mobilize citizens under the age of 25.

Umyerov noted that the Ukrainian authorities explained that this was the condition of the Verkhovna Rada, which allowed the government to mobilize people from 25 to 60 years of age.

"First: there were no discussions about mobilization. Second: we do not comment on rumors.

Third: when I am asked about mobilization, I say that we passed a law together with the parliament (on mobilization - ed.), which clearly explains how a person enters the perimeter, how he becomes conscripted, how he trains, how he leaves perimeter," explained the Minister of Defense.

Regarding the possibility of changes to the law on mobilization, the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that the state works by the legislation, which "is clearly defined - from 25 and above."

"We always want to give a person a choice, so that he can choose for himself... If someone has a desire to come and serve his people, we are always happy," Umyerov added.

Also remind, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President Serhii Leshchenko wrote that US politicians from the Democratic and Republican parties are putting pressure on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the issue of lowering the mobilization age, in particular for those between 18 and 25 years old.

According to him, the president "didn't give up and continues to convince politicians from both parties to give weapons without changing the conscription age."